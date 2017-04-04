In New Zealand, Chicken Dinner Could Arrive With Mail Delivery

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Some residents of New Zealand can now get a finger-licking-good dinner along with their mail delivery. Snail mail is on the decline, so the New Zealand postal service has partnered up with Kentucky Fried Chicken to try to keep the mail delivery service afloat. They've recruited about 30 delivery drivers for the KFC pilot program. Most of them will use their own vehicles.

One spokesman, though, told The Guardian newspaper using mail trucks is not out of the question. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.