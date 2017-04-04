Vancouver Power-Pop Trio Needles//Pins Comes 'Back To The Bright'

If you like a little dirt in your power-pop, Needles//Pins should already be on your radar. The Vancouver trio has been pumping out the punk-fueled pop jams since 2010, releasing albums and 7"s on labels that know a thing or two about scuzzy hooks (Portland's Dirt Cult, Germany's Erste Theke Tontraeger). Needles//Pins are here to announce its third album to be released on Mint Records (an early home to Neko Case and The New Pornographers and often the dearly departed Lookout! Record's Canadian partner), Good Night, Tomorrow.

"Back To The Bright" is the first single, and does a lot of what made 2014's Shamebirds work. It's a steady-paced anthem big on the soaring chorus led by Adam Solomonian's gruff voice. But here Needles//Pins puts the emphasis on the tried-and-true riffs of the heartland boogie — not too far from The Replacements vibes of previous albums, but captured by Jesse Gander at Rain City Recording (Japandroids, White Lung) with thick production where you can feel ground rumble beneath your boots.

Good Night, Tomorrowcomes out June 30 on Mint/Dirt Cult.

