Arts & Culture

First Watch: Alex Napping, 'Fault'

By Bob Boilen
Published April 6, 2017 at 12:00 PM CDT

Alex Napping is the name Alex Cohen's gave to her Austin-based guitar-pop band. On "Fault," Cohen explores her eating disorder in vivid blue and white, confronting her feelings of shame about the ailment.

Cohen told me that she's been shouldering feelings of guilt and self-blame around this personal struggle. "For a long time," she wrote, "it was something I viewed as a personal failure rather than a societal failure. Eleanor, the director, and I worked closely together to develop a visual narrative that wades through that sense of shame and a desire for acceptance with a strong color motif of blue and white, and by creating a micro-world where my disorder and associated neurosis exist as removed from reality."

"Fault" comes from Alex Napping's second record,Mise En Place(French for "everything in its place"), out on May 5.

