Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

Grammy-nominated blues musician Ruthie Foster returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Born into a family of gospel musicians in the small town of Gause, Texas, Foster began her music career singing in the choir and studying audio engineering in college before taking center stage and traveling the nation with the U.S. Navy Band. Since then, the genre-busting artist has moved from Texas to New York City and back to Texas, shared the stage with Bonnie Raitt and the Allman Brothers and received a stream of blues music awards, including the 2016 Koko Taylor Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year. Foster's powerful presence doesn't bring us to just one church; she brings us to the churches of blues, soul, rock, folk, R&B and beyond.

Foster's latest release is Joy Comes Back, out now on Blue Corn Music. Although she's joined by an all-star cast on the record (including guitarist Derek Trucks, drummer Joe Vitale and bassist Willie Weeks), she brings the soul all on her own in this solo performance.

SET LIST

"Brand New Day"

"Singing The Blues"

"Stone Love"

"Hole In My Pocket"

"Phenomenal Woman"

