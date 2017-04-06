World Cafe Nashville: Steelism

In this session, we're shining a spotlight on two elements that never seem to take center stage: backing musicians and music without words. But trust me, they deserve the limelight. Steelism is a Nashville duo made up of ace guitarist Jeremy Fetzer and pedal-steel player Spencer Cullum Jr. Between them, Cullum and Fetzer have played with a lot of Music City's biggest names, including Miranda Lambert, Caitlin Rose and Wanda Jackson. But, with Steelism, they've got their own backing band.

Steelism played a special session for us at City Winery in Nashville back in October to launch our World Cafe Nashville series. Relive the show with us by listening to the complete performance above.

