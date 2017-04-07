© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Esra'a: Would You Speak Up ... Even If It's Dangerous?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published April 7, 2017 at 7:59 AM CDT

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeSpeaking Up.

About Esra'a's TED Talk

Esra'a is an activist who lives in Bahrain and identifies as queer — which puts her at great risk. Despite that, she's speaking out to build community and empathy within the LGBTQ community.

About Esra'a

Esra'a is a human rights activist from Bahrain and the founder and director of Majal.org — an online platform created to build community, celebrate diversity and amplify under-represented voices. Her work focuses on LGBTQ, ethnic and religious minority rights throughout the Middle East and across the globe.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
NPR/TED Staff