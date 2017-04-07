Jack White Returns With A Song Actually Designed For The Stadium

Jack White has made countless contributions to rock 'n' roll: with The White Stripes, with The Raconteurs, with The Dead Weather, as a label owner and musical preservationist, as a solo artist.

But the Jack White moment that's most firmly planted itself in the pop-cultural firmament has to be "Seven Nation Army," the White Stripes song whose central riff echoes through sports stadiums the world over (an honor he no doubt warily shares with Gary Glitter). That song is on the wind and in the bones now, and it may never leave.

Now, White returns with a new song literally designed, at least in part, to be played in ballparks. Mostly instrumental, save for some chants courtesy of Native American performer and activist Anthony "Thosh" Collins, "Battle Cry" is a two-and-a-half-minute riff dispenser, written to accompany a promotional short film titled War Cry: The Battle Of The Hawk And The Raven. (The film features Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, and is intended to promote a sporting-goods company; it'll air at the Tigers' home opener this weekend.)

Whether or not it portends a full-length Jack White record in the near future, "Battle Cry" is now available via Third Man to stream, download and, naturally, as a one-sided gold 7".

