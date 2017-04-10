DJ Shadow Debuts New KCRW Show

Saturday nights on KCRW belong to electronic and dance music — and beginning this week, there's one more voice shaping the conversation. Once a month, DJ Shadow will take over Jason Bentley's Metropolis time slot with a new show called Find, Share, Rewind.

"The show is called Find, Share, Rewind because that's essentially the relationship I've had with music my entire life as a DJ: always looking for something new, something that would reach and inspire me ... and then playing it to as many people as possible," DJ Shadow says. "There is nothing quite so satisfying as sharing music you're passionate about, and that passion spreading exponentially to the point where someone's life is changed as a result."

Hear the debut episode of Find, Share, Rewind at the audio link.

