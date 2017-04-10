Sinkane: Tiny Desk Concert

Sinkane opened its Tiny Desk Concert with a song that has been a bit of an anthem for me lately. "U'Huh" contains the Arabic phrase "kulu shi tamaam," which translates to "everything's great — it's all going to be all right."

Sinkane is the music of Ahmed Gallab — and such hopeful music it is. He grew up in London and has lived in Sudan and in Ohio and, these days, New York City. His band reflects his own love for music from around the world; you can hear a great New York jazz band in the rhythms of Sinkane, but you can also hear the influence of Bob Marley and the hypnotic repetition of Sudanese desert sounds.

Set List

"U'Huh"

"Favorite Song"

"Deadweight"



Musicians

Ahmed Gallab (vocals); Amanda Khiri (vocals); Elanna Canlas (keys, vocals); Jason Trammell (drums); Reggie Pace (percussion); Johnny Lam (guitar); Ish Montgomery (bass)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bria Granville; Production Assistant: Jake Witz; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

