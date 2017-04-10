© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Sinkane: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 10, 2017 at 8:00 AM CDT

Sinkane opened its Tiny Desk Concert with a song that has been a bit of an anthem for me lately. "U'Huh" contains the Arabic phrase "kulu shi tamaam," which translates to "everything's great — it's all going to be all right."

Sinkane is the music of Ahmed Gallab — and such hopeful music it is. He grew up in London and has lived in Sudan and in Ohio and, these days, New York City. His band reflects his own love for music from around the world; you can hear a great New York jazz band in the rhythms of Sinkane, but you can also hear the influence of Bob Marley and the hypnotic repetition of Sudanese desert sounds.

Life & Livin' Itis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "U'Huh"

  • "Favorite Song"

  • "Deadweight"


    • Musicians

    Ahmed Gallab (vocals); Amanda Khiri (vocals); Elanna Canlas (keys, vocals); Jason Trammell (drums); Reggie Pace (percussion); Johnny Lam (guitar); Ish Montgomery (bass)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bria Granville; Production Assistant: Jake Witz; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
