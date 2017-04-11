Flo Morrissey And Matthew E. White On World Cafe

American singer-songwriter and producer Matthew E. White and folky English artist Flo Morrissey teamed up for an album of covers called Gentlewoman, Ruby Man. It's full of surprising takes on songs you might know — like the theme song to the 1978 movie version of Grease and Leonard Cohen's "Suzanne" — plus beautiful treatments of songs you may never have heard, like "Look At What The Light Did Now" by Kyle Field of Little Wings. White explains why he and Morrissey wanted to cover that particular song:

That's always a song that I've always thought "man, this is as good a song as any other song that's out there that is really well known." And if felt good to kind of be able to get that out there a little bit and have people check out Kyle's work, Little Wings' work a bit, 'cause it's really good. He's an excellent songwriter.

In this session you'll hear Morrissey and White's "Look At What The Light Did Now" cover and a few others, plus their interview with me, David Dye. (Yep, I'm back as a contributing host for this session.) Listen in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.