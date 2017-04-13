Call The '90s: TLC Goes 'Way Back' On Its New Single

That bopping beat, that thick and wobbly synth bass, those voices — it's like I'm back at a middle school dance in the Atlanta suburbs, not knowing what to do with my hands.

TLC successfully crowd-funded its final album two years ago, and now the as-yet-untitled album is set to release on June 30. The first single premiered via iHeartRadio, "Way Back," is gloriously, gleefully '90s right down to the Snoop Dogg feature. T-Boz and Chilli sing about kickin' it with friends and James Brown and Michael Jackson records. (And if you have ideas for the name of that upcoming record, they're all ears.)

