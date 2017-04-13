Jeff Tweedy Revisits His Catalog On New Album, Shares Acoustic 'Laminated Cat'

Given his decades of making music, maybe it was long overdue for Jeff Tweedy to look back. Together At Last is the first in a proposed series where the Wilco, Loose Fur and Golden Smog catalogs are given an intimate treatment; just Tweedy's voice and an acoustic guitar.

Today's announcement comes with a stripped-down version of "Laminated Cat," a favorite among those of us who always wished for more albums by Loose Fur, Tweedy's band with Jim O'Rouke and Glenn Kotche. The original is a hypnotic whir of weird rock 'n roll, but here that slippery guitar riff beds Tweedy's still-very-obtuse lyrics.

Together At Lastcomes out June 23 via .

Track list:

"Via Chicago"

"Laminated Cat"

"Lost Love"

"Muzzle Of Bees"

"Ashes Of American Flags"

"Dawned On Me"

"In A Future Age"

"I'm Trying To Break Your Heart"

"Hummingbird"

"I'm Always In Love"

"Sky Blue Sky"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.