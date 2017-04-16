For Globetrotting Singer Jain, Every Place Has Meaning

Jeanne Galice's music reflects her global roots. She was born in France, but her father's job in the oil industry meant she and her family moved around a lot: to Dubai when Galice was 9, then to the Republic of the Congo, to Abu Dhabi and back to France. Now, the worldly pop singer — who goes by Jain when she's onstage — is on her first U.S. tour, for her album Zanaka.

Galice says that each place she's lived influences her music, but that Pointe-Noire, in Congo-Brazzaville, was particularly important for her development as an artist. "Back there I met a producer named Mr. Flash, and he taught me how to ... use software to record myself, called Fruity Loops. And that's why I could record myself at home and make my own demos," Galice says. "I think it was basically the beginning for me."

Hear Jeanne Galice, a.k.a. Jain, tell NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro more about the music on Zanaka, including the song she wrote for South African civil rights activist Miriam Makeba, at the audio link.

