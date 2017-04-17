© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Chicano Batman: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published April 17, 2017 at 8:06 AM CDT

These guys had me at their name.

Ever since I heard the first EP back in 2009 I've watched Chicano Batman grow, with a sound that perfectly captures dark lounges, quinceañera dances, car shows and backyard parties.

Lots of other folks have heard something in this music — since that debut the band has played some of the biggest outdoor music festivals for diverse crowds around the country.

The magic of a band like this is in the details, and their performance here allows us to fall into the non-stop groove and passion of a sound that gets better and better with each performance. See for yourself.

Freedom is Free is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Freedom Is Free"

  • "Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)"

  • "Jealousy"

    • Musicians

    Bardo Martinez (vocals, keys, guitar); Eduardo Arenas (bass); Carlos Arevalo (guitar); Gabriel Villa (percussion); Nya Parker Brown (vocals); Piya Malik (vocals)


    Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Marian Carrasquero/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
