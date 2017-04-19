Alt.Latino's Spring New Music Roundup

There is so much great new music coming out over the next couple of months that I had to hire a truck to deliver all the CDs to Alt.Latino World Headquarters.

Then someone said, "Why don't you just download them?"

A typical "Duh!" moment for an old-schooler who still prefers CDs, or even vinyl. But I digress: This week, we're featuring 22 albums that have been or are being released this March, April and May. We have big names like Café Tacvba, which is putting out its first album in five years. But we're also featuring rising stars like Enrique Infante, an indie artist from Houston whom I met a few years ago at the Latin Alternative Music Conference and who has been making music that deserves a much wider audience. The styles here range from folk to electronic to pop to rock to jazz — and all the things that fall between categories.

It is an extremely healthy time for our little corner of the music world — and, as usual, we try to bring you music you won't be able to find anywhere else. So put on those earbuds and check out the show. Then get to downloading, streaming — or, hey, even popping in that CD.

