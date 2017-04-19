Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears On World Cafe

In this studio session, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears showcase the funky, soulful sound of their latest record, Backlash. The band comes stacked with a full horn section and a lead singer who can really shred on the guitar. Here, Lewis talks about the dramatic changes he and his bandmates have seen in their hometown of Austin, Texas, over the past few years, and how those changes have impacted the music scene.

Hear the complete session and watch the performance video from the set via VuHaus below.

