Mac DeMarco is a lovable goofball and a festival favorite with a knack for writing laid-back pop songs. We hosted him in KCRW's studios for one of the first live performances of music from his new album, This Old Dog.

Set List

"On The Level"

Watch Mac DeMarco's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession atKCRW.com.



