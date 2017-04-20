Tricot's 'Melon Soda' Is A Math-Rock Sugar Rush

Call it math-pop, technical sugar-pop, J-punk, jazzy post-rock — whatever it is, the Kyoto-based Tricot makes sophisticated music that's as sweet and bubbly as soda. The band has self-released two albums in Japan, but is now getting some stateside shine from Topshelf with the simply titled 3. Here's the closing track "Melon Soda" — it's a compact piece of pop wizardry that finds hooks in weird corners, and someone should sync it up to the fizzy lifting drink scene from Willy Wonka already.

3comes out May 17 on Topshelf.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.