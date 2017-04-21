© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Fred Eaglesmith, 'Toggle Switch' (Live)

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Joni Deutsch
Published April 21, 2017 at 9:19 AM CDT

Imagine, if you will, a traveling Canadian singer-songwriter with the voice (and humor) of Norm Macdonald and the attire of a Toy Story 2 character. Then imagine him taking the stage with his wife, Tif Ginn, to sing an innuendo-drenched ode to the toggle switch. There's no one quite like Fred Eaglesmith, who makes his sixth appearance on Mountain Stage with this humorous performance of "Toggle Switch," recorded live in Charleston, W.Va.

Set List

  • "Toggle Switch"

    Listen to full sets by Fred Eaglesmith and other artists via Mountain Stage.

    Arts & Culture
    Joni Deutsch
    Joni Deutsch is on-demand content and audience engagement producer at WFAE, as well as host of the music podcast Amplifier.
