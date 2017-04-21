Fred Eaglesmith, 'Toggle Switch' (Live)

Imagine, if you will, a traveling Canadian singer-songwriter with the voice (and humor) of Norm Macdonald and the attire of a Toy Story 2 character. Then imagine him taking the stage with his wife, Tif Ginn, to sing an innuendo-drenched ode to the toggle switch. There's no one quite like Fred Eaglesmith, who makes his sixth appearance on Mountain Stage with this humorous performance of "Toggle Switch," recorded live in Charleston, W.Va.

Set List

"Toggle Switch"

Photo Credit: Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

