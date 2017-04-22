David Amram On Piano Jazz

Known for his compositions, film scores and appearances as a guest conductor, David Amram started his professional life in music as a French hornist in the National Symphony Orchestra in the early 1950s. He went on to play horn in the legendary jazz bands of Charles Mingus, Dizzy Gillespie and Lionel Hampton. He is a prolific composer whose music is based on Latin American, Middle Eastern, ancient Jewish and modern idioms. In this 1991 session, Amram performs on piano, horn and a variety of flutes and whistles.

Set List

"Splendor In The Grass" (Amram)

"Georgia On My Mind" (Carmichael)

"Blue Monk" (Monk)

"Pensativa" (Fisher)

"I Can't Get Started" (Duke, Gershwin)

"With You In Mind" (McPartland)

"Take The A Train" (Strayhorn)

