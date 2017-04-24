Andy Shauf On World Cafe

Andy Shauf's latest album, The Party, landed on last year's short list for Canada's prestigious Polaris Music Prize. It's filled with songs that chronicle the awkward moments and juicy encounters that can happen at a house party in a small town: the half-wit spilling his guts after a bottle of wine, the friend making late-night confessions to his crush while her boyfriend stands oblivious and stoned in the corner, what it feels like to be the first person to show up at the party.

In this session, Shauf talks about drawing inspiration from Elliott Smith and Randy Newman and gives a magical live performance. Hear it all in the player above, and watch Shauf's World Cafe performance of "The Magician" below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.