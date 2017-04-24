© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Listen: Overcoats Perform Music From 'Young,' Plus A Little Amy Winehouse

By Ari Shapiro,
Monika Evstatieva
Published April 24, 2017 at 3:31 PM CDT
Overcoats' debut album, <em>Young</em>, is out now.
Overcoats' debut album, <em>Young</em>, is out now.

Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell met in college, and their friendship grew into a sisterhood. Today they share the stage together as the band Overcoats, singing in tight harmonies with voices that are nearly indistinguishable.

"I think we did feel a magic when we sang together," Mitchell says. "We could tell that our voices just sort of blended in this very crazy way, and kind of cradled one another.

Mitchell and Elon visited NPR's studios to perform selections from their debut album, Young, and talk about their lives and music with Ari Shapiro; along the way, they break into an a cappella rendition of the Amy Winehouse song they first bonded over as students. Hear the full conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Consideredgrew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Monika Evstatieva
Monika Evstatieva is a Senior Producer on Investigations.
See stories by Monika Evstatieva