The Wild Reeds On World Cafe

Southern California's The Wild Reeds is made up of three singers, each one also a songwriter, who have been combining their voices since they met in college. Each of the women — Kinsey Lee, Sharon Silva and Mackenzie Howe — has a distinctive style, but together they find a way to blend them to create amazing harmonies.

In this session, the members of the trio describe how they got together and discuss the theme of empowerment they explore in their songs. Hear the complete segment, which includes a performance of three songs from The Wild Reeds' new album, The World We Built, in the player above.

