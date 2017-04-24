© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Wild Reeds On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 24, 2017 at 8:00 AM CDT
The Wild Reeds' new album is called <em>The World We Built</em>.

Southern California's The Wild Reeds is made up of three singers, each one also a songwriter, who have been combining their voices since they met in college. Each of the women — Kinsey Lee, Sharon Silva and Mackenzie Howe — has a distinctive style, but together they find a way to blend them to create amazing harmonies.

In this session, the members of the trio describe how they got together and discuss the theme of empowerment they explore in their songs. Hear the complete segment, which includes a performance of three songs from The Wild Reeds' new album, The World We Built, in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
