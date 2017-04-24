Watch Ty Segall 'Break A Guitar' With Fred Armisen

Ty Segall's new head-spinning video for the song "Break A Guitar" opens with a very brief cameo by Fred Armisen, before bursting into an ever-growing swirl of Kaleidoscopic images.

On the surface, it seems pretty straightforward. "Baby gonna break a guitar," Segall sings. "Gonna make it a real big star." But as the song sprints toward the finish line, Ty Segall is seen sitting alone at a computer in an empty room. It seems the whole thing was a depiction of the madness he feels while consuming way too much online news. At this point his head literally explodes. Anyone who's tried to keep up with the daily news cycle of the past year can probably relate.

"Break A Guitar" is the opening cut to Ty Segall's self-titled record, released earlier this year on .

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.