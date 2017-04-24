© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Watch Ty Segall 'Break A Guitar' With Fred Armisen

By Robin Hilton
Published April 24, 2017 at 8:26 AM CDT

Ty Segall's new head-spinning video for the song "Break A Guitar" opens with a very brief cameo by Fred Armisen, before bursting into an ever-growing swirl of Kaleidoscopic images.

On the surface, it seems pretty straightforward. "Baby gonna break a guitar," Segall sings. "Gonna make it a real big star." But as the song sprints toward the finish line, Ty Segall is seen sitting alone at a computer in an empty room. It seems the whole thing was a depiction of the madness he feels while consuming way too much online news. At this point his head literally explodes. Anyone who's tried to keep up with the daily news cycle of the past year can probably relate.

"Break A Guitar" is the opening cut to Ty Segall's self-titled record, released earlier this year on .

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
