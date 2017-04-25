A Song So Delicate And Lovely, It Might Just Blow Away

Recorded under the name Novo Amor, Ali Lacey's music weaves together many exquisite strands, from gently picked acoustic guitars to subtle but moving strings. Still, no facet of Lacey's sound is more delicate than his soft, airy, fragile falsetto.

Novo Amor's new single, "Carry You," utilizes Lacey's instrument to tremendously lovely effect. But just when the song feels like it might billow skyward and blow away like a dandelion spore, it blooms and builds into a dense and enveloping arrangement.

The song's video, shot in Bulgaria by director Ethan Graham, reflects its themes of aging and alienation. Here's Graham, writing about the work via email:

"The bond between an artist and director is a very meaningful thing and one of the most important parts within the whole process — that has always been my philosophy. Working with Ali was such a seamless and creative experience. He allowed me the freedom to be myself as a director, and I wanted in turn to bring his song to life in the most cinematic way possible.

"This was my third time shooting in Bulgaria, and the decision to shoot this video came mainly because I knew the locations and because of the insanely talented crew there. It's a magical place that embodies a feeling of the unknown with its mysterious, mountainous backdrop over the built-up, industrialized city. It was a perfect representation of the lead character's mindset and how he interpreted the feelings and emotions behind the lyrics.

"Kent Haruf is a great inspiration to me as a writer and, in essence, an inspiration in understanding everyday life — mainly how we as humans choose to interpret it. His last novel before his death, Our Souls At Night, delves into the meaning of solitude and life after the death of a loved one. He talks of how loneliness is not based upon proximity, but instead it's about the connection with another soul — or lack thereof. When I first listened to 'Carry You,' my mind was invaded by the lost relationship between two lovers and how it was, in fact, a love that never was. I wanted to explore a world in which an elderly man reflected on his time — the time he had spent alone, the opportunities that slipped by and the constant, burning wanderlust for the unknown."

Novo Amor's Bathing Beach EP comes out May 26.

