© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Shred Math-Rock Duo Gnarwhal's New Song, 'Light-Up City'

By Lars Gotrich
Published April 26, 2017 at 12:00 PM CDT
Gnarwhal's new album, <em>Crucial</em>, comes out May 12.
Gnarwhal's new album, <em>Crucial</em>, comes out May 12.

So is a gnarwhal a whale that shreds the gnar? And what does the whale shred? Does the whale shred with its tusk? These are hard-hitting questions for Gnarwhal, but the Nashville guitar-and-drums duo only responds with wild yelps, frantic guitar work and crashing drums.

"Light-Up City" comes from the band's third album, Crucial, and it's a raw and switchback-crazy seven minutes of chaotic math-rock. Drive Like Jehu's most emotionally wrought moments come to mind, but stripped down to the bare essentials.

Crucial comes out May 12 on Exploding In Sound.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich