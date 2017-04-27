Alt.Latino Guest DJ: Getting Down With Quetzal

Being in a band is fun, and not just for the obvious reasons. I'm talking about how a collection of disparate individuals, usually with their own musical tastes and preferences, come together to create a unique sound built from all of those influences.

Such is the case with our Guest DJs this week: three members of the Grammy-winning SoCal band Quetzal. While the band is known for its almost 25 years of performing Mexican roots music, there isn't a single acoustic folk song among the six tracks that Quetzal Flores, Martha González and Tylana Enomoto picked for today's show.

To hear what they're listening to, check out the show in the player above.

