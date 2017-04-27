© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Alt.Latino Guest DJ: Getting Down With Quetzal

By Felix Contreras
Published April 27, 2017 at 1:47 PM CDT
Quetzal plays guest DJ on this week's Alt.Latino.

Being in a band is fun, and not just for the obvious reasons. I'm talking about how a collection of disparate individuals, usually with their own musical tastes and preferences, come together to create a unique sound built from all of those influences.

Such is the case with our Guest DJs this week: three members of the Grammy-winning SoCal band Quetzal. While the band is known for its almost 25 years of performing Mexican roots music, there isn't a single acoustic folk song among the six tracks that Quetzal Flores, Martha González and Tylana Enomoto picked for today's show.

To hear what they're listening to, check out the show in the player above.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
