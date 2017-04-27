© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Jessi Colter On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published April 27, 2017 at 12:35 PM CDT
Jessi Colter's new album is called <em>The Psalms</em>.

Country artist Jessi Colter has written a new book called An Outlaw And A Lady: A Memoir Of Music, Life With Waylon And The Faith That Brought Me Home. The Waylon in the title? Waylon Jennings, her husband for more than 30 years. For more than 30 years Colter stood by Jennings with unwavering devotion — through his drug addiction, questions about his fidelity and struggles with his health.

Jennings and Colter also recorded together often, and she was the only woman featured on his genre-defining 1976 compilation album Wanted! The Outlaws. It also featured Willie Nelson and Tompall Glaser — and it was way more significant than the record company let on.

Hear some of Colter's music and stories of her wild ride with Waylon Jennings in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger