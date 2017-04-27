Watch The Truly Bizarre Video For Fall Out Boy's New Song, 'Young And Menace'

The strange creatures that chase after a young girl in Fall Out Boy's new video, for the song "Young And Menace," are like demented versions of the beasts from Where the Wild Things Are. And like that beloved children's story, the whole tale that unfolds is like a surreal dream, though decidedly much, much darker.

"The concept is the idea of a movie like Elf, where he realizes maybe he isn't an elf after all," says bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz in an official statement announcing the song and new album, M A N I A. "But ours has less comedic elements and more real world implication. She realizes that maybe she is human after all — but maybe the line between us and monsters is blurrier than we think."

M A N I A is the band's followup to 2015's American Beauty/American Psycho. It's due out Sep. 15 on Island Records/DCD2 Records.

