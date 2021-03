Many people don't like learning about history, but they DO like reading Buzzfeed articles about kittens. To get more people interested in history, we've written clickbait-style headlines for important historical events. Contestants ring in to guess the event — but what happens after that will SHOCK you.

Heard on Penn Jillette: Fool Us Once

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.