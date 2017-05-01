Watch Sufjan Stevens Perform The Entirety Of 'Carrie And Lowell'

The 2015 Sufjan Stevens tour for his crushingly sad and beautiful album Carrie & Lowell produced some of the best live shows of that year, if not this decade. Now the singer is sharing a full video of one of those performances. The video, which includes the entire Carrie & Lowell album and a seven-song encore, was shot Nov. 9, 2015 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

Produced by We Are Films, the video also includes a cover of Drake's "Hotline Bling," performed by Stevens and the singer Gallant.

Carrie & Lowell is an eleven-song cycle filled with grief, heartache and love, inspired by Stevens' troubled relationship with his mother. The two reconnected after years of estrangement shortly before her death in 2012.

