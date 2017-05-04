LCD Soundsystem's Two New Songs Are Here
If you're reading this from Australia, kudos! You've already had the two new LCD Soundsystem tracks, announced Thursday, since midnight down under. Everyone else, now is your time.
With a bass line that hits your stomach, "Call The Police" finds James Murphy in a motorik mood by way of The Cure and New Order.
"American Dream" is a wobbly ballad the clops along in waltz time.
Now go dance and sob accordingly.
