Jesse Hale Moore On World Cafe

Jesse Hale Moore is based in Philadelphia, where he got a leg up on his debut solo record from two members of local favorite sons The War on Drugs — bass player Dave Hartley did some producing early on, and drummer Charlie Hall plays in this session.

The album, Green End,features heartbreaking falsetto and honeyed R&B. It's a meditation on loss — from the death of Moore's grandparents to the end of an important relationship. Moore says now that he's moved on, it can be a little strange to sing songs he wrote when he was truly heartbroken. "I'm not there emotionally anymore, and in fact I'm in a new relationship now and very much in love," he says. "And so it's this funny thing to tap back into that."

In this session we talk about what happens when you play a break-up song about a past love for a new flame and experience Moore's liquid falsetto in live performance. Hear it now in the player above.

