Arts & Culture

Jesse Hale Moore On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 11, 2017 at 5:00 AM CDT
Jesse Hale Moore is based in Philadelphia, where he got a leg up on his debut solo record from two members of local favorite sons The War on Drugs — bass player Dave Hartley did some producing early on, and drummer Charlie Hall plays in this session.

The album, Green End,features heartbreaking falsetto and honeyed R&B. It's a meditation on loss — from the death of Moore's grandparents to the end of an important relationship. Moore says now that he's moved on, it can be a little strange to sing songs he wrote when he was truly heartbroken. "I'm not there emotionally anymore, and in fact I'm in a new relationship now and very much in love," he says. "And so it's this funny thing to tap back into that."

In this session we talk about what happens when you play a break-up song about a past love for a new flame and experience Moore's liquid falsetto in live performance. Hear it now in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
