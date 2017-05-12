A Strangely Beautiful Video For Fleet Foxes' Newest, 'Fool's Errand'

The latest Fleet Foxes video, for a new song called "Fool's Errand," is eerie and elementally beautiful. Directed by frontman Robin Pecknold's brother Sean, the video opens on a cragged, chilly beach, where a lone dancer in a black robe contorts her hands and body, seemingly filled with anguish and longing. She's eventually joined by several trios of synchronized dancers dressed in otherworldly costumes. There's a strange and beguiling dissonance between the art direction of Adi Goodrich and the band's sweet harmonies.

"I knew it was a fool's errand, waiting for a sign," sings Robin Pecknold. "But I can't leave until the sign comes to mind."

The song ends with a melancholy, instrumental coda as the camera slowly pushes into a deep, dark woods. A dog sits at attention in a parked car, as though waiting for someone who will never return.

"Fool's Errand" is the second single the band has released from its upcoming album Crack-Up, following the nearly nine-minute-long song "Third Of May."

Crack-Up, the band's first full-length in six years, is due out June 16 on .

