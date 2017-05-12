After 11 Years, Cornelius Is Back With A New Album, Surreal 'If You're Here' Video

One of my favorite party tricks: Pull up a bunch of Cornelius videos on a screen, mute it, and slowly wait for people to demand to hear the sonic magic accompanying the surrealistic images. It literally works every time. This is truly visual music, and a rare case in which one enhances the other.

For over two decades, the Japanese artist Cornelius (born Keigo Oyamada) has played with both wildly inventive indie-rock and minimalist electronic music, like a buzzing wind-up toy from another dimension. Mellow Waves is his first album in 11 years, and today's announcement comes with a video for "If You're Here," featuring visuals from Koichiro Tsujikawa, who made many of the eye-opening videos for 2006's Sensuous. This one's no different, a fluid journey through a blue canvas, as Cornelius croons over a slow jam.

Mellow Waves comes out July 1 on . Track list below:

"If You're Here"

"Sometime / Someplace"

"Dear Future Person"

"Surfing on Mind Wave pt 2"

"In A Dream"

"Helix / Spiral"

"Mellow Yellow Feel"

"The Spell of a Vanishing Loveliness"

"The Rain Song"

"Crépuscule"

