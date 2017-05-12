Elizabeth Lesser: Why Is It So Hard To Ask For — And Offer — Forgiveness?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeForgiveness.

About Elizabeth Lesser's TED Talk

Before donating bone marrow to her sister — Elizabeth Lesser and her sister undertook a process of seeking forgiveness from each other. She says forgiveness is hard but necessary for our well-being.

About Elizabeth Lesser

Elizabeth Lesser is the co-founder of Omega Institute, where she focuses on holistic education, meditation, and cross-cultural understanding. Lesser is also the co-founder of Omega's Women's Leadership Center.

She has written several bestselling books. Her latest book is Marrow: A Love Story, a memoir about Elizabeth and her younger sister, Maggie, and the process they went through when Elizabeth was the donor for Maggie's bone marrow transplant.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.