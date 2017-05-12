© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Friday News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published May 12, 2017 at 10:06 AM CDT
U.K. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media following the Labour Party's Clause V meeting in London. The party's Manifesto for the 2017 General Election was leaked to the press ahead of the meeting to ratify it.
U.K. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media following the Labour Party's Clause V meeting in London. The party's Manifesto for the 2017 General Election was leaked to the press ahead of the meeting to ratify it.

With guest host John Donvan.

France and South Korea have new presidents. And Russia’s president? He’s been making time for some ice hockey. On the international edition of the Friday News Round Up, a panel of journalists joins guest host John Donvan to talk about those stories and more.

Guests

Yochi Dreazen, foreign editor of Vox; author, “The Invisible Front.”

Karen DeYoung, senior national security correspondent, The Washington Post

Jon Sopel, North America editor, BBC

Ofeibea Quist-Arcton, international correspondent for NPR, based in Senegal.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

For more, see http://the1a.org/shows/2017-05-12/friday-news-roundup-international

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Arts & Culture