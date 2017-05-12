Otis Gibbs On Mountain Stage

Alt-country singer-songwriter Otis Gibbs makes his debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn. The East Nashville raconteur has made a name for himself over the years as host of the cult-favorite podcast Thanks For Giving A Damn, which preserves the living history of country music — whether it's Kenny Vaughan sharing his memories of Merle Haggard or Ray Wylie Hubbard recounting his hazy days with Willie Nelson. More than that, Gibbs keeps the American folk flame alive in his own guitar-slinging performances, bringing to life the tale of the Memphis wrestler who was almost as famous as Elvis Presley and an ode to the odd (and oddly comforting) roadside attractions across America.

Gibbs' latest studio release is Mount Renraw,out now on his own Wanamaker Records. Spelled backwards, "Renraw" turns into Warner, the name of the man who originally owned Gibbs' land in East Tennessee and brought electricity to the rural South in the 1800s.

SET LIST

"It Was A Train"

"Ghosts Of Our Fathers"

"Sputnik Monroe"

"The Great American Roadside"

