T.S. Monk On Piano Jazz

Percussionist T.S. Monk was born into the world of jazz. As the son of Thelonious Monk, his home was the gathering place for musicians such as Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Max Roach, who gave him his first pair of drumsticks. An accomplished musician, Monk has charted his own course as a composer, arranger and melodic drummer. In 1995 he and host Marian McPartland dedicated this Piano Jazzset to Thelonious Monk, performing classics such as "'Round Midnight" and "Straight, No Chaser."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1995.

Set List

"Blue Monk" (Monk)

"Ugly Beauty" (Monk)

"Well You Needn't" (Monk)

"'Round Midnight" (Monk)

"Bemsha Swing" (Monk)

"Straight, No Chaser" (Monk)

