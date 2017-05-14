Haim Return To 'Saturday Night Live,' Watch 'Want You Back'

We've known Haim's newest record, Something To Tell You, was on its way for less than a month and yet they've packed in a P.T. Anderson-directed music video (for "Right Now") and the release of follow-up single ("Want You Back") and a Saturday Night Live performance of the latter, joined by yet another single ("Little of Your Love"), last night.

While those of up catching up on the show post-facto are unable to see "Little of Your Love," you can watch "Want You Back," a very heartfult and very '90s-reminiscent radio ballad, below.

The sisters Haim — Este, Danielle and Alana — will release their first record in four years, Something To Tell You, on July 7 via .

