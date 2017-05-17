T Sisters On Mountain Stage

The Oakland, Calif., sibling trio T Sisters makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio. Sisters Chloe, Rachel and Erika Tietjen grew up with a steady musical diet of folk sing-a-longs (with their dad at the piano) and "jock jams" (their mother was an aerobics instructor), but they fell in love with Appalachian roots later in life. In recent years, the women have made a name for themselves on the festival circuit with their close-knit harmonies and happy-go-poppy take on traditional Americana. Save for a cover of Foy Vance's burning "Make It Rain," the trio focuses its musical attention on grooving bluegrass, smooth vocalization and a modern a cappella response to Pete Seeger's "If I Had A Hammer."

T Sisters' self-titled album is out now on Three-Headed Sounds. It follows the trio's 2014 debut, Kindred Lines, produced by Grammy-winning bluegrass artist (and Mountain Stage alum) Laurie Lewis. For this performance, the sisters are backed by Steve Height on bass, Andy Allen-Fahlander on mandolin and electric guitar and Jon Payne on drums.

SET LIST

"Come Back Down"

"Make It Rain"

"I Have A Hammer"

"Woo Woo"

