Chris Cornell Of Soundgarden Dies At 52

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK. Now, let's remember the life of a grunge rock pioneer. The musician Chris Cornell has died. He was the lead singer of Soundgarden.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLACK HOLE SUN")

SOUNDGARDEN: (Singing) Black hole sun, won't you come? Won't you come?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Soundgarden was the first of the Seattle grunge bands to get signed by a major label. Along with Nirvana and Pearl Jam, they changed the sound of commercial rock in the '90s. Cornell will be remembered for his powerful vocals and an impressive four-octave range. He also sang with the band Audioslave.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIKE A STONE")

SOUNDGARDEN: (Singing) In your house I long to be.

GREENE: Musician Chris Cornell died unexpectedly just hours after a performance in Detroit last night. He was 52.