Preservation Hall Jazz Band, 'La Malanga' (Live)

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been at it for over 50 years, and, outside of New Orleans, its name has come to be pretty much synonymous with the spirit of the city. The band's new album, So It Is, is a collection of original material heavily inspired by a trip to Cuba, including "La Malanga."

SET LIST

"La Malanga"

Photo: Brian Feinzimer/KCRW.

Watch the Preservation Hall Jazz Band's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .