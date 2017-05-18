© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, 'La Malanga' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published May 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM CDT

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been at it for over 50 years, and, outside of New Orleans, its name has come to be pretty much synonymous with the spirit of the city. The band's new album, So It Is, is a collection of original material heavily inspired by a trip to Cuba, including "La Malanga."

  • "La Malanga"

    Watch the Preservation Hall Jazz Band's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

    Jason Bentley
