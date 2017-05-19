© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Goldfrapp On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 19, 2017 at 5:00 AM CDT
Goldfrapp's new album is <em>Silver Eye</em>.

Goldfrapp's new album, Silver Eye, is visceral dance music — an album you feel in your body before you process in your brain. The band is Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory, who've been musical partners for the better part of two decades. Their debut, Felt Mountain, came out in 2000. It's lush and well-loved, and it was a real breakout for the U.K. duo. In the years since, Goldfrapp has put out a handful of records, and each one sounds a little different. The duo dabbled in Bowie-tinged '80s electronica on Black Cherry, tried out glam pop on Supernature and went pastoral with its last release, 2013's Tales of Us.

With Silver Eye, the musical shape-shifters offer an album that has the electronic spirit of some of their early records, with dark overtones and a bit of glow from the big ball in the night sky: the moon. (That's where the name Silver Eye comes from.)

Hear the complete session, including an interview and songs from Silver Eye, in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
