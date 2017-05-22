Chromatics Play 'Shadow' In Front Of 'Twin Peaks' Red Curtains

"Where the birds sing a pretty song..." Worry not — no spoilers ahead.

Of the long-anticipated return of Twin Peaks, which arrived last night (May 21), NPR's Eric Deggans' writes that the "revival has managed to uncork the weirdest, wildest, most unfathomable four hours of television I have seen yet this year on a major media outlet." David Lynch, never change.

With the revival comes composer Angelo Badalamenti's nightmare lounge-synth music that drips like syrup — but Lynch has also brought on Chromatics and Johnny Jewel to this iteration of the TV show's soundtrack, who appear at the season premiere's conclusion. Here's a video of the band playing "Shadow," a dreamy codeine-soaked synth-pop song originally released in 2015.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.