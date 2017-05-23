© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 23, 2017 at 1:21 PM CDT
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever inside the <em>World Cafe</em> studio.
World Cafe has a pair of brothers and a pair of cousins — plus one — in the studio today. Together, they're Melbourne's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. In this session, we chat about the band's Cinderella story: It went from late-night bedroom jams to signing a record deal with its dream label, Sub Pop.

"We all had that same feeling ... when we were teenagers, looking on the back of a Nirvana record or something and seeing the Sub Pop thing," says guitarist Joe White. "And it's such a cool label. And then, yeah, then it was on the back of ours."

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever's first EP won high praise from SPIN, Stereogum and Pitchfork. In this session, the band performs songs from its latest, The French Press.Hear the conversation and performance in the player above.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
