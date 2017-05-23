Watch John Legend And Gallant Duet On 'Overload'

Here's two great sounds that sound great together. In a new video, pop-soul superstar John Legend joins R&B up-and-comer Gallant in a golden-lit studio for an acoustic version of Legend's song "Overload." Each of these singers can easily command a stage on his own, but in this tender ballad they give each other space to shine — Legend holding down the warm middle tones and Gallant supplying a skyrocketing falsetto.

Like Legend, whose Darkness And Light is front-loaded with features (Chance the Rapper, Brittany Howard and Miguel, who sings on the album version of "Overload"), Gallant seems to thrive on collaboration. One of the strongest tracks on the young singer's rich 2016 debut Ology is "Skipping Stones," a duet with Jhené Aiko, while his latest single is a cosmopolitan three-way collab with South Korean stars Eric Nam and Tablo. His duet video series In The Room, in which this clip is the latest installment, is a natural extension of that pattern. (In prior episodes, he's teamed up with Sufjan Stevens, Jack Garratt and Seal.)

Gallant is the opening act for Legend's current Darkness & Light Tour, which makes stops across the U.S. through the end of June.

