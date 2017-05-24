© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Battling Violent Extremism: How Do You Stop An Ideology?

Published May 24, 2017 at 10:06 AM CDT
People pray and light candles in Albert Square in Manchester, England, in solidarity with those killed and injured in the May 22 terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. Twenty-two people died and dozens were injured in Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade after a suicide bomber targeted fans leaving the concert.
President Donald Trump says the world must confront extremists or, in his words, “drive them out.”

After the attack in Manchester, England, can we stop extreme ideologies, or do we need to rethink what’s possible?

GUESTS

Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of “United States of Jihad: Investigating America’s Homegrown Terrorists.”

Christine Fair, Associate professor, Georgetown University’s Security Studies program

Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow, Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, The Heritage Foundation

