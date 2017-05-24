Martin Hayes And Dennis Cahill On Mountain Stage

Two of the finest players of Irish music in the world, Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill return to Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. With Hayes on the effervescent fiddle and Cahill taking a sparse, neo-traditional approach with his guitar, the two world-class musicians reshape the classic mode of jigs, reels and airs. As host Larry Groce puts it, "[Hayes and Cahill] have been critically praised over the top. Sometimes you get suspicious when you see that. But when you listen to these guys, you realize why people have said so many great things about them."

While Hayes and Cahill have a number of solo and duo recordings to their names, they are also part of the Irish supergroup The Gloaming, which recently released the aptly named sophomore record 2on Brassland Records.

SET LIST

"The Lark In The Clear Air / Where Is The Light / The Boy In The Gap / Road To Cashol / Toss The Feathers / The Wild Irishman"

"Cliffs Of Moher / The Holly Bush"

"Verona / The Butterfly"

"East Clare Reel / Hughie Travers Reel"

