Singer José James has been best known as a modern-day jazz singer, but his latest album, Love In A Time Of Madness, sets him on the path to become a powerful force in contemporary R&B. "Closer" is a perfect example of his new direction.

Set List

"Closer"

Photo: Davis Bell/KCRW.

Watch José James' fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .